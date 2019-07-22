British politician Elphicke charged with sexual assault

LONDON (Reuters) - A lawmaker in Britain’s ruling Conservative party has been charged with three counts of sexual assault against two women, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Monday.

Charles Elphicke, a lawmaker for Dover in southern England, was charged after a review of evidence from police, the CPS said in a statement.

“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Elphicke are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings,” it added.

Elphicke, who was not immediately available for comment, is due to appear at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ court on Sept. 6.