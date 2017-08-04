FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UK car sales fall for fourth month in a row in July
August 4, 2017 / 8:22 AM / 8 days ago

CORRECTED-UK car sales fall for fourth month in a row in July

1 Min Read

(Corrects month in headline to July)

LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - British new car registrations fell for the fourth consecutive month in July, the longest run of declines since 2011, in a latest sign of how uncertainty about Brexit is hitting Britain's economy, a car lobby group said on Friday.

Demand fell across business, fleet and private sales with total registrations down by 9.3 percent compared with July last year, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said.

But registrations for alternatively fuelled vehicles soared 64.9 percent, the SMMT said.

The government said on July 26 that sales of petrol and diesel cars would be banned from 2040. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by William Schomberg)

