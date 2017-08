FILE PHOTO: A worker is seen completing final checks on the production line at Nissan car plant in Sunderland, northern England, June 24, 2010.

LONDON (Reuters) - British new car registrations fell by around 5 percent last month year-on-year and overall sales for the first six months of the year dropped by 1 percent, according to preliminary data from an industry body.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders will release the full numbers at 0800 GMT.