UK hospital placing obstacles in way of ill baby Charlie Gard dying at home: lawyer

LONDON (Reuters) - The London hospital treating Charlie Gard, a terminally ill baby whose plight has been the subject of a bitter dispute with his parents, is putting obstacles in the way of Charlie being taken home to die, a lawyer for the parents said in court on Tuesday.

Connie Yates and Chris Gard on Monday abandoned their legal battle to prolong the life of their 11-month-old son, whose case has prompted an international furore and drawn comment from U.S. President Donald Trump and Pope Francis.

Lawyer Grant Armstrong told the London High Court that the parents' final wish was to take Charlie home to die.

"We struggle with the difficulties the hospital is placing in the way of the parents having a ... short period of time before the final act in Charlie's short life," Armstrong said.