14 days ago
Parents of ill baby Charlie Gard find doctor to care for him away from hospital - lawyer
#Healthcare
July 26, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 14 days ago

Parents of ill baby Charlie Gard find doctor to care for him away from hospital - lawyer

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - A lawyer for the parents of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard told a London court on Wednesday that they had found a doctor willing to look after Charlie so the family could spend time with him away from hospital during the last days of his life.

The fate of the 11-month-old baby has been the subject of a bitter dispute between his parents and the London hospital where he is being treated. The parents have agreed to let Charlie die, but they wanted to take him home first.

Their lawyer, Grant Armstrong, told the London High Court the parents had found a doctor who was willing to look after the baby at home or in a hospice. It was not clear from his remarks which of those was the option being pursued by the family. (Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

