Police officers shelter from the rain, at the scene where bodies were discovered in a lorry container, in Grays, Essex, Britain October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Saturday they had charged Maurice Robinson, the 25-year-old driver of a truck who was arrested when 39 people were found dead in the back of his container this week.

He will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.