FILE PHOTO: Relatives sit next to coffins of John Hoang Van Tiep and John Nguyen Van Hung, victims who were found dead in the back of a British truck last month, during their funeral mass at a church in Nghe An province, Vietnam November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Kham

LONDON (Reuters) - Northern Irish truck driver Maurice Robinson has pleaded guilty to 39 counts of manslaughter related to the deaths of Vietnamese people found in a shipping container in southeast England last year, British media reported on Wednesday.

A second man, a British-Romanian dual national charged with the same offences, had pleaded not guilty in a criminal court hearing, the BBC reported.