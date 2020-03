FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive of the Financial Conduct Authority Andrew Bailey speaks at a press conference at the Bank of England in London, Britain February 25, 2019. Kirsty O'Connor/Pool via REUTERS/File

LONDON (Reuters) - Andrew Bailey, the incoming governor of the Bank of England, said on Wednesday that the central bank will keep monetary policy under constant review.

“This has been a special meeting, a special action,” Bailey said.

“(Monetary policy) will be under constant review and consideration.”