Bank of England's Carney to stay on as FSB chair for an extra year

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has agreed to stay on as chair of the Financial Stability Board (FSB) for an extra year, the Swiss-based coordinator of global financial regulation said on Friday.
“FSB members asked the FSB Chair, whose second term would come to an end on 4 November 2017, to serve for a further period until 1 December 2018,” the FSB said in a statement.
Carney has chaired the FSB since 2011. He is due to step down as Bank of England chief in June 2019.
