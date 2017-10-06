FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England's Carney to stay on as FSB chair for an extra year
#Money News
October 6, 2017 / 5:05 PM / 14 days ago

Bank of England's Carney to stay on as FSB chair for an extra year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has agreed to stay on as chair of the Financial Stability Board (FSB) for an extra year, the Swiss-based coordinator of global financial regulation said on Friday.

Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney sits before delivering the Michel Camdessus Central Banking Lecture at the the International Monetary Fund in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files

“FSB members asked the FSB Chair, whose second term would come to an end on 4 November 2017, to serve for a further period until 1 December 2018,” the FSB said in a statement.

Carney has chaired the FSB since 2011. He is due to step down as Bank of England chief in June 2019.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
