FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 3, 2018 / 10:37 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

BoE's Carney still plans to step down in 2019: UK PM May's spokesman

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has said he intends to step down in 2019 and that is still the plan, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, speaks during the central bank's quarterly Inflation Report press conference in London, Britain August 2, 2018. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via Reuters

The BBC reported earlier in the day that Britain’s finance ministry was in talks with the central bank over whether Carney is willing to stay beyond his planned departure date of June 30 next year, amid difficulties finding a successor.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Kylie MacLellan, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.