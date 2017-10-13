FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BoE's Carney sticks to view UK rates may rise in "coming months"
#Markets News
October 13, 2017 / 5:50 PM / 8 days ago

BoE's Carney sticks to view UK rates may rise in "coming months"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney declined to comment on Friday on whether the BoE is likely to raise interest rates next month, restricting himself to an existing statement that a move may take place “in the coming months”.

“The language we used -- and I‘m going to stick to it ... was ‘in coming months’ ... and I won’t make a decision here on air,” Carney said in an interview with broadcaster CNBC in Washington, where he is attending an International Monetary Fund meeting. (Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

