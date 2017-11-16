FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK government, companies agree on need for Brexit transition - Carney
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Bullets & burns: injured refugees 
Rohingya Crisis
Bullets & burns: injured refugees 
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
Bollywood
Movie Review: Tumhari Sulu
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2017 / 7:33 AM / in a day

UK government, companies agree on need for Brexit transition - Carney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday there was a broad understanding in Britain of the importance of reaching a transition deal for Brexit and a good trade and investment deal with the European Union after that.

“The government recognises, parliamentarians, businesses, people across the country, people in Europe recognise as well that it is in everyone’s interest to have at a minimum a transition period to the new relationship,” Carney told ITV television.

Carney said there was also recognition of the need for “as comprehensive and open a trading and investment partnership between the UK and the EU 27 at the end of that transition.”

Reporting by Kate Holton; Writing by William Schomberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.