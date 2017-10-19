FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK lawmakers voice worry over Bank of England's lack of diversity
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Economic News
October 19, 2017 / 11:27 PM / in 2 days

UK lawmakers voice worry over Bank of England's lack of diversity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers on Friday voiced concern about a lack of gender and ethnic diversity at the top levels of the Bank of England, which currently has only two women serving across its three major policy committees.

A man holds his mobile phone outside the Bank of England in London, Britain, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Earlier this week BoE Governor Mark Carney said the lack of women in senior positions was “an issue” for the Bank and that it had taken extensive action to correct this.

However, it is the finance ministry that appoints people to the BoE’s monetary, financial and prudential regulation policy committees.

“The Treasury must make all efforts to encourage as diverse range of candidates for the Bank’s policy committees as possible,” said lawmaker Nicky Morgan, chair of parliament’s Treasury Committee.

She added that the finance ministry has been asked to confirm that its recruitment processes fit with a remit of achieving greater diversity of public appointments, including from ethnic minorities.

Silvana Tenreyro of the Monetary Policy Committee and Sandy Boss of the Prudential Regulation Committee are the only women among the 23 individuals serving on the BoE’s main policy panels.

Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.