Bank of England's Carney says inflation pressures likely to last

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday that pressures pushing up inflation were likely to last.

“I actually think those tailwinds ... are probably going to persist for a while,” Carney said in a set of closing remarks at the end of a BoE conference, reiterating comments he made earlier this month in a speech.

The BoE has said most of its policymakers believed a rate hike was likely to be needed in the coming months if inflation pressures continue to build. (Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)