The Bank of England is seen through the columns on the Royal Exchange building in London, Britain August 4, 2016.

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England's interest rate-setters are expected to say on Thursday that they have kept borrowing costs at their record low of 0.25 percent, but a recent split among the policymakers has raised speculation that a hike might be coming.

For a Reuters graphic on views of the Monetary Policy Committee's members, please click on: tmsnrt.rs/2eSYykb

