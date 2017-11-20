FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of England's Ramsden sees potential risk in asset valuations
November 20, 2017 / 8:25 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Bank of England's Ramsden sees potential risk in asset valuations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said on Monday there was a risk that investors were overvaluing riskier assets, given the likelihood of low economic growth in future.

“There is a risk that there is a kind of inconsistency there,” Ramsden said in response to a question after giving a speech in London. “Are those valuations taking account of those potentially weaker growth prospects?”

Ramsden said he had previously flagged his view that there might be a vulnerability in the valuation of riskier assets.

Writing by William Schomberg; editing by John Stonestreet

