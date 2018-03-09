BoE regulator Thorburn steps down to return to private sector

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - David Thorburn, an external member of the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Committee, said on Friday that he would step down early to return to the private sector.

Thorburn’s three-year term on the committee, which regulates banks and other financial institutions, was due to expire in August. The former chief executive of Clydesdale Bank will need to wait three months before working in financial services.

BoE Governor Mark Carney thanked Thorburn for sharing his knowledge of retail banking. (Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)