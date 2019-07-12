BoE could need to cut rates if Brexit uncertainty persists - Vlieghe

Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee Member, Gertjan Vlieghe speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in London, Britain July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England could potentially need to cut interest rates to boost demand if Britain faces repeatedly extended Brexit deadlines and a slowing global economy, BoE policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said on Friday.

Speaking at Thomson Reuters, Vlieghe also said that in a ‘no deal’ Brexit scenario, the BoE could need to cut interest rates to a record low below the 0.25% they sank to after 2016’s referendum to leave the European Union.