LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s finance ministry said on Tuesday it had reappointed Gertjan Vlieghe for a second three-year term as an external member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee.

“Dr Vlieghe has provided a valuable and effective contribution to monetary policy through his deep understanding of the UK economy,” finance minister Philip Hammond said in a statement. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)