FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of England says wants SONIA to replace LIBOR by end of 2021
Sections
Featured
New vaccine, long-acting drug trials buoy hopes in HIV fight
Health & Science
New vaccine, long-acting drug trials buoy hopes in HIV fight
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Rohingya Crisis
Some Rohingya could be moved to flood-prone island next year
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
Editor's Picks
Dating in Delhi when you're poor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 29, 2017 / 2:02 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Bank of England says wants SONIA to replace LIBOR by end of 2021

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Wednesday that it wanted the SONIA measure of overnight interest rates to replace scandal-hit LIBOR measure as the main benchmark for commercial sterling interest rates by the end of 2021.

“It has become increasingly clear that we cannot rely on LIBOR in the long term,” BoE Governor Mark Carney said in a speech to bankers in London.

Carney said there was a risk that the banks which currently quote interbank lending rates that are used to calculate LIBOR might pull out and precipitate the benchmark’s collapse, which he added “raises obvious financial stability concerns”.

LIBOR - a measure of interbank lending rates for various time periods - is used as the basis for trillions of pounds worth of contracts. But during the financial crisis, some traders manipulated the rate, leading to criminal convictions and huge fines for international banks.

The BoE said it would broaden a working group which would steer the transition away from LIBOR to include fund managers and non-financial companies that issue debt, as well as bankers.

Barclays chief compliance officer Francois Jourdain would remain chair of the group, aided by Shell finance executive Frances Hinden and Legal & General Investment Management’s Simon Wilkinson as vice-chairs. (Reporting by David Milliken and Huw Jones; Editing by William Schomberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.