LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s Debt Management Office said it sold 3 billion pounds ($3.94 billion) of an index-linked gilt maturing in 2048 at a real yield of -1.541 percent, the lowest for any syndicated sale by the DMO, reflecting strong demand among investors.

The DMO said the price was set at 165.868. A bookrunner said earlier that Tuesday’s sale attracted orders worth around 25 billion pounds.