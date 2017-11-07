FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK draws record demand for 2048 linker syndication sale
November 7, 2017 / 3:13 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

UK draws record demand for 2048 linker syndication sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s Debt Management Office said it generated record demand for its sale via syndication on Tuesday of 3 billion pounds ($3.94 billion) of an index-linked gilt maturing in 2048.

“I think this demonstrates the strength of demand for this important asset class,” DMO Chief Executive Robert Stheeman said.

The syndicated offer, which generated orders worth 23.7 billion pounds, was managed by four joint bookrunners: BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs International, Morgan Stanley and UBS Investment Bank. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

