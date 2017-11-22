FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain commits 44 bln stg to boost housebuilding
Sections
Featured
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
Qatar Crisis
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Technology
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
Editor's Picks
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 22, 2017 / 1:49 PM / Updated a day ago

Britain commits 44 bln stg to boost housebuilding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday committed 44 billion pounds to provide funding, loans and guarantees over the next five years in a bid to deliver 300,000 net additional homes per year on average by the mid-2020s.

Finance minister Philip Hammond used the annual budget to say that the funding would be used to boost the supply of skills, resources and land needed to increase the number of new homes built each year, from the current level of 217,000.

“Solving this challenge will require money, planning reform and intervention,” he told parliament. “So today we set out an ambitious plan to tackle the housing challenge.” (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Costas Pitas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.