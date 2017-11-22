FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK budget to set out vision for post-Brexit Britain, says PM's spokesman
November 22, 2017 / 1:50 PM / Updated a day ago

UK budget to set out vision for post-Brexit Britain, says PM's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Philip Hammond told ministers that his budget, due to be announced later on Wednesday, will set out a vision for post-Brexit Britain, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May told reporters.

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond leaves 11 Downing Street to present his budget, London, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“The chancellor (Hammond) said the budget would set out a vision for ‘post-Brexit Britain’, allowing the country to grasp the opportunities which leaving the European Union provides,” the spokesman said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

