LONDON (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was ready to do more to help Britain’s economy if needed to offset the impact of the spread of coronavirus, a day after he delivered the biggest stimulus budget for nearly 30 years.

“As the situation evolves, if we need to do more, I of course stand ready to respond,” Sunak told Talk Radio.