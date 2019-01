Emergency service personnel are seen outside Canary Wharf tube station following an incident in London, Britain, January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - London’s Canary Wharf Underground station re-opened on Monday after it was temporarily closed due to a “customer incident,” the city’s transport authorities said.

Trains were stopping normally at the station after the brief closure, they said.

A Reuters witness saw police vehicles outside the station which serves the financial district of Canary Wharf and sits on the Jubilee Line of the Underground.