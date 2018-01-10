FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain fines Carphone Warehouse 400,000 stg over data breach
January 10, 2018 / 10:39 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Britain fines Carphone Warehouse 400,000 stg over data breach

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s information regulator said on Wednesday it had fined Carphone Warehouse 400,000 pounds ($539,400) after a 2015 cyber attack exposed the personal data of more than 3 million customers.

A man holds his mobile phone as he walks past the headquarters of Carphone Warehouse in west London, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

The Information Commissioner said the fine was one of the biggest it had issued after the electrical goods and mobile phone retailer failed to secure its systems.

The compromised personal data included names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, marital status and, for more than 18,000 customers, their historical payment card details.

($1 = 0.7416 pounds)

Reporting by Kate Holton, Edited by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
