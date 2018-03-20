Tests of substance in UK attack on ex-Russian spy to take three weeks - agency

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Experts with an international chemical weapons watchdog were sent to Britain following an attack on a former Russian spy in Salisbury, and the results of the analysis will take about three weeks, the agency’s head said on Tuesday.

A police officer is reflected in a window next to a notice about former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia who were found on a park bench after being poisoned in Salisbury, Britain, March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

“Upon the request of the British government, the OPCW has deployed some experts to the UK and they will collect some samples,” Ahmet Uzumcu, director general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, told a news briefing at the United Nations.

Asked about indications of the origin or type of substance used in the March 4 attack on Sergei Skripal and the former Russian spy’s daughter in the English city, he said he “cannot project the outcome of such technical work.”

Uzumcu added that results of the analysis will take “three weeks ahead at least.”