FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
September 6, 2018 / 3:43 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

After Navy operation, PM May's spokesman says UK has strong ties with China

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has a strong relationship with China, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Thursday, after Beijing expressed anger over a Royal Navy warship sailing close to islands claimed by China in the South China sea.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Beijing said Britain was engaged in “provocation” after HMS Albion passed near the Paracel Islands, and warned Britain risked harming broader bilateral relations.

“We have a strong relationship with China. I think the key point in relation to this is that HMS Albion was in full compliance with international law,” the spokesman said.

Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.