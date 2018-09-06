After Navy operation, PM May's spokesman says UK has strong ties with China

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has a strong relationship with China, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Thursday, after Beijing expressed anger over a Royal Navy warship sailing close to islands claimed by China in the South China sea.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Beijing said Britain was engaged in “provocation” after HMS Albion passed near the Paracel Islands, and warned Britain risked harming broader bilateral relations.

“We have a strong relationship with China. I think the key point in relation to this is that HMS Albion was in full compliance with international law,” the spokesman said.