UK reminds China of importance of maritime law - PM May's office

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May stressed the importance of international maritime law in a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday, May’s office said in a statement.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after a news conference at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

“The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s firm commitment to the rules-based international system, including the importance of freedom of navigation and maritime security, in line with international law,” the statement issued following a meeting in Brussels added.

Last month, Beijing expressed anger after a British Royal Navy warship sailed close to islands claimed by China in the South China Sea, saying Britain had engaged in “provocation”.