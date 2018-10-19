FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 12:36 PM / in 2 hours

UK reminds China of importance of maritime law - PM May's office

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May stressed the importance of international maritime law in a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday, May’s office said in a statement.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves after a news conference at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

“The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s firm commitment to the rules-based international system, including the importance of freedom of navigation and maritime security, in line with international law,” the statement issued following a meeting in Brussels added.

Last month, Beijing expressed anger after a British Royal Navy warship sailed close to islands claimed by China in the South China Sea, saying Britain had engaged in “provocation”.

Reporting by William James and Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

