Room for post-Brexit improvement on UK visa issue - Indian foreign secretary

LONDON (Reuters) - India sees clear room for improvement on UK visas for its nationals and access for its financial firms as part of new post-Brexit trade deal, Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Keshav Gokhale said on Wednesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May holds a bilateral meeting with Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, at 10 Downing Street in London, April 18, 2018. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via Reuters

Gokale said the visa issue was discussed during a meeting between UK Prime Minister Theresa May and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in the context of a broader free trade agreement after Brexit.

“It is quite obvious there is scope for improvement,” he said on the aim to allow Indian professionals and students to move freely into the UK.

He added there was also a push from India to get more access to the UK for its services firms.