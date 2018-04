Modi: rape is a matter of shame for the country

LONDON (Reuters) - Rape is rape and should not be politicised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, adding that recent sexual assaults were a matter of shame for the nation.

India's prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a bilateral meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, at 10 Downing Street in London, April 18, 2018. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via Reuters

Modi was greeted on a visit to London by hundreds of noisy protesters, demonstrating against a rising tide of sexual violence at home including two particularly brutal rapes.

“Rape is rape ... How can we accept this?” Modi said through a translator at a diaspora event, adding that people needed to ask more questions of the perpetrators.

“This is a matter of great concern for the country and these sinners are somebody’s sons... The rape of a (daughter) is a matter of worry, a shame for the country.”