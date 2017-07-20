FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
Citigroup says may need to create 150 jobs in EU due to Brexit
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
July 20, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 20 days ago

Citigroup says may need to create 150 jobs in EU due to Brexit

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Citi sign is seen at the Citigroup stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, October 16, 2012.Brendan McDermid/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. bank Citigroup said on Thursday that it may need to create 150 new jobs in the European Union to deal with the impact of Britain leaving the bloc, as it confirmed it would headquarter its EU trading operations in Frankfurt.

In a memo to staff Jim Cowles, the bank's head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), said the bank also planned to build up its private banking, treasury & trade, capital markets and investment banking businesses in the EU.

This would be done by "increasing over time our footprint in other key EU cities including Amsterdam, Dublin, Luxembourg, Madrid and Paris," his memo said.

He added that the bank's London office would remain its EMEA headquarters.

Reporting by Rachel Armstrong, editing by Maiya Keidan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.