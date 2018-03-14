FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
March 14, 2018 / 5:32 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Commonwealth says likely to miss trillion dollar trade target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The Commonwealth is likely to miss its target of $1 trillion of trade between its members by 2020, the head of the 53-nation body said on Wednesday, blaming the global economy and predicting a figure of around $700 billion instead.

The announcement comes ahead of a Commonwealth Heads of Government summit in London in April, which will seek to boost the network made up of mostly former British colonies, including India, Australia and Canada.

“The growth is slightly slower than we thought it was going to be because the global market has slowed down,” Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland told reporters. “We hoped it would be about a trillion by 2020 - the estimate now is it’s probably going to be about 700 billion.”

The $1 trillion target had previously been talked up by British ministers as the country looks to find new avenues for trade as it prepares to leave the European Union.

Scotland said initiatives to encourage better use of ocean and other natural resources could have a positive effect on trade between Commonwealth states that was hard to predict.

Reporting by William James; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.