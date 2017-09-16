FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least four killed in British motorway crash - police
#World News
September 16, 2017 / 4:01 PM / a month ago

At least four killed in British motorway crash - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - At least four people died when several vehicles including a lorry crashed on one of Britain’s main motorways on Saturday, police said.

The collision took place around 2:30 p.m. (1330 GMT) in south Gloucestershire, prompting the motorway to be shut in both directions.

“Sadly, at least four people have died,” Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement.

Major crashes involving multiple fatalities are relatively uncommon in Britain but eight people died in August when two lorries and a minibus collided at the start of a busy bank holiday weekend.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

