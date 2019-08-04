Teenager arrested after boy thrown off viewing platform at London's Tate Modern

FILE PHOTO: The view from a new viewing platform during the unveiling of the New Tate Modern in London, Britain, June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after reports that a young boy had been thrown from a 10th floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in central London, the police said on Sunday.

The Metropolitan police said in a statement that the boy, whose condition was described as critical, was treated at the scene and taken to hospital by London’s Air Ambulance.

“A 17-year-old male had remained with members of the public on the tenth floor viewing platform,” the police said.

“There is nothing to suggest that he is known to the victim. The teenager was arrested by police officers on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into police custody.”