February 2, 2020 / 3:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK police say they have shot man in south London in terrorism-related incident

LONDON (Reuters) - British police have shot a man in south London in what they said was a terrorism-related incident in which “it is believed a number of people have been stabbed”, the Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

“A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham (south London). At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related,” the police said on Twitter.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
