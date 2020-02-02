UK police say they have shot man in south London in terrorism-related incident

LONDON (Reuters) - British police have shot a man in south London in what they said was a terrorism-related incident in which “it is believed a number of people have been stabbed”, the Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

“A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham (south London). At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related,” the police said on Twitter.