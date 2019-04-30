Men arrested after women's bodies found in a freezer in east London

LONDON (Reuters) - Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of two women were found in a freezer in an apartment in east London.

The grim discovery was made by police after officers were called to the ground floor apartment in Canning Town due to concerns about an occupant.

Police said a 50-year-old man was arrested on Monday and a second man, 34, was held on Tuesday. Both were being held in custody.

“Enquiries continue to carry out formal identification on the females found, and trace and speak to their next of kin,” police said.