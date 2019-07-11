Cuadrilla to restart fracking at British site in third quarter

Cuadrilla's Preston Road fracking site is seen near Blackpool, Britain, October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Files

OSLO (Reuters) - Onshore shale exploration operator Cuadrilla will restart fracking at its Preston New Road site in Britain in the third quarter of 2019 and expects to complete works by the end of November, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The company repeatedly stopped operations last year at the site in Lancashire because of minor seismic events. British regulations demand work be suspended if seismic activity of magnitude 0.5 or more is detected.

Cuadrilla is using a technique called hydraulic fracturing that involves injecting water and chemicals at high pressure to break up rock and extract gas. The practice, known as fracking, can cause tremors and environmentalists oppose the development.