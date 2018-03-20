FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2018 / 7:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK says RAF engineer dies in jet crash in Wales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Britain’s Ministry of Defence said an engineer from the Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows Aerobatics Team died when a Hawk jet crashed at RAF Valley in Anglesey, north Wales, on Tuesday.

The pilot of the aircraft survived and is receiving medical care, the ministry said in a tweet. bit.ly/2u9Oqee

Police and specialists will launch an investigation to establish what led up to and caused the crash, the police said in a statement. bit.ly/2IEMZYq

The Red Arrows are famous for their aerial displays at military and royal occasions, and the RAF describes them on their website as “ambassadors for the United Kingdom at home and overseas”.

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
