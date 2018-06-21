FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
June 21, 2018 / 11:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PM May committed to Britain to being a leading military power: spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May is committed to Britain remaining a leading military power, her spokeswoman said on Thursday, rejecting a report that she had questioned why Britain should remain a “tier one” military nation.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May emerges from 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“We are a leading military power and the PM is committed to ensuring that remains the case,” the spokeswoman told reporters.

“We have the biggest defence budget in Europe and the second-biggest in NATO and we are committed to that.”

The Financial Times reported that at a meeting this week, May had asked her defence minister to justify Britain’s status as a “tier one” military power, sending shockwaves through the defence establishment just weeks before a major NATO summit.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.