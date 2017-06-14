Several injured in Wales firing range incident - UK defence ministry

LONDON (Reuters) - A number of people have been injured during an incident at a firing range in Castlemartin, Wales, Britain's Ministry of Defence and local media said on Wednesday, without giving further details.

The BBC reported that more than one person had been injured in an incident involving a tank at a military training base in Pembrokeshire.

"We are aware of an incident at Castlemartin Ranges," a spokeswoman for the MoD said. "This is still being investigated and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further."