EasyJet working to get back to normal after Gatwick resumes flights

An EasyJet passenger aircraft makes its final approach for landing at Gatwick Airport in southern England, Britain, October 9, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - EasyJet, the biggest operator at London Gatwick airport, said on Friday it was working to getting back to normal after drone activity closed the airfield, but it expected some disruption to continue even now the airport is open.

“We are working to get our operations at Gatwick back to normal, but with runway movements restricted to a limited number per hour, we expect some disruption to continue,” easyJet set in a statement after flights resumed at Gatwick on Friday morning.