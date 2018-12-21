Gatwick airport says has suspended runway again after drone reports
Passengers walk through the South Terminal building at Gatwick Airport, after the airport reopened to flights following its forced closure because of drone activity, in Gatwick, Britain, December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville
LONDON (Reuters) - London’s Gatwick Airport said on Friday it had suspended the runway again after reports of a drone.
No further details were immediately available.
