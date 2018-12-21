Britain's Gatwick says runway currently available for limited number of aircraft
1 Min Read
Passengers wait around in the South Terminal building at Gatwick Airport after drones flying illegally over the airfield forced the closure of the airport, in Gatwick, Britain, December 20, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
(Reuters) - Britain’s Gatwick airport said on Friday its runway was currently available and a limited number of aircraft were scheduled for departure and arrival.
