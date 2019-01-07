Britain to extend drone exclusion zone around airports

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will extend a drone exclusion zone around airports and give police new powers to deal with lawbreaking drone pilots and their aircraft, transport minister Chris Grayling told parliament on Monday.

Grayling’s department said the exclusion zone would be extended to around five kilometres (3.11 miles). It is currently one kilometre. The government will also begin testing the use of counter-drone technology, he said.

The response comes after drone sightings caused chaos last month at Gatwick, Britain’s second busiest airport, disrupting the travel plans of tens of thousands of people in the run-up to Christmas.