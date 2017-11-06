UK car sales in October down for seventh consecutive month

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2017 / 5:31 AM / Updated a day ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - British new car sales in October fell by about 12 percent year on year, marking a seventh consecutive month of decline, preliminary data released by an industry body showed on Monday.

Sales were hurt by a decline in business and consumer confidence, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

Demand for diesel cars slumped by about 30 percent, the industry body said.

The SMMT urged the government to use this month’s autumn budget to restore stability to the market and encourage the purchase of the latest low emission vehicles.

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
