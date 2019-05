FILE PHOTO: New Land Rover cars are seen in a parking lot at the Jaguar Land Rover plant at Halewood in Liverpool, northern England, September 12 , 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British new car registrations fell 4.1 percent year-on-year last month, dragged down by weak demand from consumers, according to industry data on Tuesday.

Sales fell to 161,064 units from 167,911, despite a small increase in demand for fleet cars, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

Registrations by private motorists fell by an annual 10.3 percent, SMMT said.