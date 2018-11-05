Economic News
UK new car sales fell 3 percent in October: preliminary data

FILE PHOTO: Cars sit in a traffic jam along the Embankment during the morning rush hour in central London, Britain, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British new car registrations fell by an annual 3 percent in October, preliminary data released by a car industry body showed on Monday.

Sales have been hit in recent months by more stringent emissions rules disrupting the supply of vehicles, double-digit drops in diesel demand and uncertainty around Brexit, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has said.

Demand in Europe’s second-largest autos market fell by around 7 percent in the first 10 months of the year, the body said.

The SMMT will publish the final figures for October at 0900 GMT.

Reporting by Costas Pitas and William James; Editing by Gareth Jones

