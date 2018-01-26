English company insolvencies rise to 4-year high in 2017

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The number of company insolvencies in England and Wales rose to their highest since 2013 last year, while personal insolvencies hit a three-year high, government figures showed on Friday.

Some 17,243 companies entered insolvency last year, the highest number since 2013 and 4 percent more than in 2016.

The government agency which published the data said numbers were boosted by two bulk insolvencies caused by a change to tax rules, and that on an underlying basis the total number last year was 15,112, the highest number since 2014.

Individual insolvencies rose by 9 percent on the year to a three-year high of 99,196.